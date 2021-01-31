Petersburg Police reporting power outages from West Street to Union Street

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department says the city is experiencing power outages from West Street to Union Street. They say Dominion Energy is working to restore power to the area.

Traffic lights in the area are out as well. The lights on Wythe Street are out from Union to Adams Street traveling east and from Adams to Washington Street traveling west. Temporary stop signs have been placed at the intersections.

According to the Dominion Energy outage map, there are 20 homes without power in the Petersburg area.