1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Petersburg Police respond to deadly hit-and-run crash

The Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Officers responded to S. Sycamore Street, near Fillmore Street, early Thursday morning. 

Sycamore Street is closed between Mars Street and Fillmore Street, due to the crash. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

At this time, there’s no information about the driver, or what led to the crash.

If you have any information or saw anything in the area, you are asked to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at (804) 861-1212.

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events