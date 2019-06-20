Petersburg Police respond to deadly hit-and-run crash

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Officers responded to S. Sycamore Street, near Fillmore Street, early Thursday morning.

Sycamore Street is closed between Mars Street and Fillmore Street, due to the crash. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

At this time, there’s no information about the driver, or what led to the crash.

If you have any information or saw anything in the area, you are asked to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at (804) 861-1212.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.