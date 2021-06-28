Petersburg police say fire officials conducting arson investigation on vacant school building

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police say fire officials are treating a Petersburg fire as an arson investigation because it’s suspicious. However they are still working to determine exactly what led to it.

Deputy Chief Emmanuel Chambliss said an officer is assigned to a fire investigation once it’s deemed suspicious, but will not confirm if it’s arson until proven.

The fire happened Friday at the Virginia Avenue Elementary School which has been closed for years.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire including firefighters from Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Prince George and Chesterfield County.

Petersburg Chief Fire Marshal Jim Reid said it took fire crews about one hour to put out the flames.

He called in outside investigative resources to look into the cause of the fire.

Avram Fechter, a developer looking to purchase the building, said he’s waiting to take over the title to the property after entering an agreement with the city.

“Obviously we haven’t been able to get in since the fire,” he said.

He plans to redevelop Virginia Avenue School into 50 apartments for older adults and veterans.

He planned to take over the property by this week and begin construction by September.

However Friday’s fire may delay his next steps.

“I breathed a sigh of relief, but to me the fire was that much more important that we take title of this property as quick as we can so we can secure it and prevent a greater tragedy happening down the road,” he said.

After the unexpected news of the fire, Fechter said his ultimate goal remains turning the abandoned building into a home for community members.

“Its historic character and its history as a cornerstone of a broader neighborhood, it’s what we do for a living is work on these community development projects of historic buildings and this was a perfect fit for what we do,” he said.

Chief Reid said the investigation could take weeks to complete.

Meanwhile, the Petersburg Fire Department thanks mutual aid resources and Support 6, a group made up of some retired firefighters and loved ones of first responders, for providing refreshments to fire crews Friday.