PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is seeking the community’s help in finding a 29-year-old man wanted for homicide. Police have also advised members of the public to not approach him.

Phillip Rich, 29, is wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in the 1400 block of Pin Oaks Drive, Pin Oaks Estates Subdivision at around 1:11 a.m. on March 14, 2023.

Rich is described as a black male standing about 6 feet tall, and weighing about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in Petersburg.

According to officials, Rich is currently wanted for first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police advise anyone who sees Rich to not approach him, and instead contact local police or Petersburg police at 804-732-4222.