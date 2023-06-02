CITY OF PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen in May.

According to police, Ziacoryah Brooks was last seen on Tuesday, May 30 while wearing a black hoodie, blue or black jeans, orange socks and no shoes.

Ziacoryah Brooks (Photo: Petersburg Bureau of Police)

Brooks is said to be 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have any information on the location of Ziacoryah Brooks, you are asked to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police Criminal Investigations Division at 804-732-4222.