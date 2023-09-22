PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg is taking steps to prepare for this weekend’s expected severe weather — and is asking residents to be ready as well.

According to a release from the city, the Petersburg Department of Public Works, Bureau of Police, Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management have all been working to minimize the risk of flooding and wind picking up debris.

As Tropical Storm Ophelia approaches the East Coast of the United States, with heavy rain forecasted to hit Virginia Friday evening, crews in Petersburg have already taken the following steps to prepare:

Cleaned and removed debris from storm drains.

Checked creeks and outfalls for obstructions and blockages.

Staged road closed signs and barrels in flood zone areas.

Secured all equipment at City facilities.

Standby crews are ready to respond to flooding, downed trees, road closures, water & sewer main issues.

Checked all personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety equipment.

Checked and ensured all roof drains of City buildings are operational and free of debris.

Ensured all vehicles, generators, and other equipment were ready and fueled.

All parks and open areas are being checked for objects that can be carried by the wind and secured.

The city is also asking residents to be careful during severe weather and follow these guidelines during and after periods of heavy rainfall:

Don’t walk, swim, or drive through floodwater. Six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over, and two feet will float a car – NEVER DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES (HIGH WATER AND ROAD CLOSED SIGNS).

If caught on a flooded road with rapidly rising waters, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most flood fatalities occur in vehicles.

Don’t walk along streams or riverbanks.

Don’t allow children or pets to play in or near flood water.

Avoid any contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with harmful chemicals and debris that are not visible from the surface.

Stay out of areas subject to flooding. Underpasses, dips, low spots, etc., can rapidly fill with water.

Residents are asked to report flooded areas by calling Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 and to report power outages by calling Dominion Energy at 866-366-4357.