Petersburg preschool to open on-time after evacuating for the second time in eight days

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews are expected to test the air quality of the Westview Early Childhood Education Center Thursday morning to make sure it isn’t dangerous for students to return.

The school was evacuated Wednesday for a strong odor. The school was also evacuated last week on Wednesday for the same reason. Both times fire crews tested the air quality and both times the tests came back normal.

Last week the school underwent a thorough cleaning to try and find the source of the stench, but then it returned. School leaders think the smell is worse when the heating system turns on.

Parents got a call saying the school would open on time as long as fire crews deemed it safe when they tested around 6:30 Friday morning.

