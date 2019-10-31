Petersburg preschool to reopen Friday following evaluation of ‘strong odor’

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg School officials say a preschool will reopen Friday after it was closed Thursday due to questions surrounding a “strong odor” in certain parts of the building.

The all-clear was given Thursday afternoon for students and staff to return to Westview Early Childhood Education Center on Friday. School officials said a professional odor detection company was called in, and they determined they were no environmental concerns. They also took steps to increase ventilation in the school and clear the HVAC system.

There’s still no word on what exactly caused the smell at the school.

8News spoke to nearby residents Thursday, who said they didn’t smell the odor.

“They didn’t say whether it’s gas or whatever. We really usually don’t have that trouble,” said Paul Pender, who lives next to the school.

Another neighbor, who did not want to be identified, believes recent construction could be a factor when it comes to the odor.

“That’s what they did. It’s been about three weeks since they’ve been working over there,” the neighbor told 8News.

Students were dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday due to the odor throughout parts of the building. Teachers and staff members reported to Petersburg High School Thursday as Westview was being evaluated.

Petersburg Schools released a statement Wednesday regarding the issue:

Westview Early Childhood Education Center will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 31, so that we can work to get rid of the strong odor that is affecting some parts of the building. Maintaining a safe learning environment is a priority, and we are working with professionals to evaluate Westview to locate the source of the odor. Westview teachers and staff members will report to work tomorrow at Petersburg High School and will receive an email about when and how to report. Petersburg City Public Schools

The school will be open for a regular school day on Friday.