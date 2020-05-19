Petersburg Public Library reopens with drive-thru service

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — If you are looking for a new book to read during the pandemic, you can pick one up at the Petersburg Public Library.

Starting May 18, the library will offer a drive-thru service for book lovers to pick up items on hold.

To put a book on hold, Petersburg Library cardholders can call 804-451-3998 and leave a message or visit the online Library Catalog.

If you don’t have a library card, you can get one during drive-thru hours. All you need is a photo ID.

These are the checkout details:

Holds may be placed through the library’s catalog or by calling 804-451-3998 at any time.

Holds may be picked up at the drive-thru Monday – Friday between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

If holds are placed Monday – Thursday by 12:00 noon, they will be available at the drive-thru by 10:00 a.m. the following day.

Items placed on hold over the weekend will be available by 10:00 a.m. on Monday. The weekend holds will be pulled first thing Monday morning.

When returned items fill a hold, the person who placed the hold will be called by a staff member to inform them that the hold has arrived and to provide pick-up details.

Library Cards may be issued and renewed at the drive-thru.

The Petersburg Public Library will be following CDC recommendations. Returned items will be placed under a 72-hour quarantine. Books can be returned through the return slot at the drive-thru.

The drive-thru will be open every Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.