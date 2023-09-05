PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — This year, the Tuesday after Labor Day marks the first day of school for Petersburg students. As children head back to class on Sept. 5, the school district’s new clear backpack policy will be in effect with hopes of enhancing school safety across the district.

The Petersburg City Public School Board passed the new guidelines requiring students to use backpacks made of “clear material” for the 2023-24 academic year in a meeting on Aug. 2. Upon policy approval, the district said it would provide the backpacks to students.

Children are allowed to have an additional non-clear small bag to go inside the backpacks, and while the policy does not require students’ lunch boxes to be clear, the bags are allowed to be searched by school staff “under the reasonable suspicion standard.”

At Walnut Hill Elementary on Tuesday morning, most students arrived ready to learn with clear backpacks in tow, although 8News did see a few students arriving with non-clear backpacks. Kenneth Pritchett with Petersburg Schools told 8News that children who arrive at school without a clear backpack would be given one.

As children head back to class on Sept. 5, Petersburg City Public School’s new clear backpack policy will be in effect, with hopes of enhancing school safety across the district. (Photo: Alexis Bellamy/ 8News)

The policy does come with a few exceptions. Items like medical equipment, athletic bags and instrument cases correctly stored in lockers or classrooms do not have to be in clear bags.

Approval of the clear backpack policy came after parents and community members expressed concerns about safety and violence in and around schools.

Petersburg is not the first school district in Central Virginia to mandate clear backpacks. Hopewell Public Schools approved a similar policy for City elementary schools in March following the tragedy in Newport News.