Petersburg Public Schools announce two positive student cases of COVID-19

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools announced that two students at Cool Spring Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the press release, the students are in different grades and were last at the school on April 14. At least one of the students had direct contact with some members of staff, students and visitors.

Anyone affected will be contacted by the appropriate personnel. The school district is working with the Petersburg Health Department and Crater Health District to let people know how to continue combating the virus.