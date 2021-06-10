Petersburg Public Schools announces summer meal distribution schedule

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools said it will begin its summer meal distribution plan on June 25.

Breakfast and lunch will be distributed in a drive-thru style. Here is when and where you can pick up your meals:

10:15 to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday* at Cool Spring Elementary School

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Monday through Friday* at Walnut Hill Elementary School

*Schools will be closed on July 5.

This drive through meal distribution will end on July 29.

The district said any student ages 2 to 18 can participate in the program. If the student is not with the parent or guardian at the time, they will need to give their child’s name. Students participating in in-person classes over the summer will receive their meals at school.