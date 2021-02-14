Petersburg Public Schools closed Monday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools will be closed on Monday due to widespread power outages from the ice storm that left ice coated on powerlines.

