Petersburg Public Schools closed Monday The Tri-Cities by: D'Andre Henderson Posted: Feb 14, 2021 / 05:58 PM EST / Updated: Feb 14, 2021 / 05:58 PM EST Petersburg City Public Schools PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools will be closed on Monday due to widespread power outages from the ice storm that left ice coated on powerlines. Due to ongoing power outages, Petersburg City Public Schools will be closed for all operations on Monday, February 15th. The Petersburg Virtual Academy (PVA) will not operate. There is no school or online instruction for Monday, February 15th.— Petersburg Schools (@Pburg_Schools) February 14, 2021