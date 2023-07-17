PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS) will host a total of three in-person job fairs throughout July and August.

Available positions are for teachers, staff, bus drivers, food service staff, maintenance workers, custodians and more.

All job fairs will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the following days and locations:

Tuesday, July 18 at Petersburg Public Library, located at 201 W. Washington Street

Tuesday, July 25 at Petersburg High school, located at 3101 Johnson Road

Thursday, Aug. 17 at Petersburg Public Library

Attendees will be able to learn more about the available positions, apply in-person and network. Anyone looking to pre-register can do so on PCPS’ Google Form. Otherwise, attendees are advised by PCPS to bring a cover letter, resume and any license information to begin the application process.

Anyone interested in reading more about available job opportunities can go to the PCPS website or call 804-732-0510.