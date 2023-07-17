PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS) will host a total of three in-person job fairs throughout July and August.
Available positions are for teachers, staff, bus drivers, food service staff, maintenance workers, custodians and more.
All job fairs will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the following days and locations:
- Tuesday, July 18 at Petersburg Public Library, located at 201 W. Washington Street
- Tuesday, July 25 at Petersburg High school, located at 3101 Johnson Road
- Thursday, Aug. 17 at Petersburg Public Library
Attendees will be able to learn more about the available positions, apply in-person and network. Anyone looking to pre-register can do so on PCPS’ Google Form. Otherwise, attendees are advised by PCPS to bring a cover letter, resume and any license information to begin the application process.
Anyone interested in reading more about available job opportunities can go to the PCPS website or call 804-732-0510.