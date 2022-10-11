PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A well known healthcare group stopped by the Petersburg Public Schools this week to present a check for students and staff.

The school district is celebrating after Anthem HealthKeepers Plus presented it with a $35,000 check on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The money will go towards supporting school needs, teacher appreciation, attendance projects, special events and more.

“Anthem has been a long-standing partner of Petersburg Public Schools and various donations,” Dr. Julius Hamlin, the superintendent of Petersburg Public Schools, said. “What this means is our principals today have an opportunity to support their efforts in the schools.”

Jenny Reynolds, president of Anthem HealthKeepers Plus, tells 8News that the company focuses on more than just the basics of living a healthy life.

“At Anthem we recognize healthcare isn’t just going to your doctor and getting your prescriptions and flu shot, which are all very important,” Reynolds said. “But there’s just so much more to living a healthy life. That includes safe housing, food security, and certainly education.”

Anthem HealthKeepers Plus recently made another donation, giving Petersburg schools furniture for classrooms in need.

With this donation, the school district also plans to help out others. According to Dr. Hamlin the school district will also support food banks, clothing drives and make sure all families are fed.