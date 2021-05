PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools will be giving out free toiletries to those in need.

The giveaway will be held on May 22 at 9 a.m., at the school administration office located at 255 South Blvd East.

Some of the items that will be included are:

soap

shampoo

dental hygiene products

feminine hygiene products

Baby wipes

For more information on Petersburg Public Schools visit their website.