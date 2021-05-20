Petersburg Public Schools to offer free COVID-19 testing

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will become the first and only school division in Virginia to offer free COVID-19 to students and staff next week.

This testing initiative is part of Petersburg Schools’ Increased Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program.

“School COVID-19 testing is one more layer of protection that helps us attend school in person safely, keep our schools open, and allow our students to do the activities they love – safely,” said Superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin. “Regular COVID-19 testing can quickly detect, trace, and isolate COVID-19 positive individuals., and that will help us lower the risk of transmission.”

The school district said testing will be administered at several different school buildings twice a week.

Parents and guardians will need to sign a one-time content forms in order to get their child tested.