PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg has announced that they will be receiving $2.6 million from the state to “recover, demolish and revitalize the former Ramada Inn site and two adjacent properties.”

The funding is coming from the state budget, which was passed by the General Assembly in June. Opened in 1973, the Ramada Inn closed in 2012 and sold to C.A. Harrison Companies, LLC and Virginia Hotel Group, LLC in 2018.

“When I was first elected to represent Petersburg, I promised residents that I would get the old Ramada demolished,” Virginia Senator Joe Morrissey said in a press release. “Through bipartisan work alongside Delegate Kim Taylor, we succeeded in getting the funds to demolish that monstrosity.”

On Monday, Aug. 22, the city will host a check presentation ceremony, and update the public about the state of the project. Morrissey, Delegate Kim Taylor, Mayor Sam Parham and City Manager March Altman will all be in attendance.

“I can’t wait until it comes down,” said Delegate Kim Taylor. “We need more tourism and business to come to Petersburg. Tearing down this eyesore is the first step in transforming and preparing the City for economic development. My mission, from day one, is to make sure our City draws business and keeps residents.”

The hotel is expected to be demolished by the end of this year.