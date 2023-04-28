PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg City Police Department has released images of the car driven by a hit-and-run suspect accused of hitting a student in front of Pleasants Lane Elementary school.

According to police, at around 8:36 a.m. on Friday, April 28, a boy in fifth grade at Pleasants Lane Elementary, located on the 100 block of Pleasants Lane, was walking in a crosswalk on his way to school when he was struck by the driver of the pictured vehicle.

After hitting the student, the driver briefly stopped and then left the area. The boy suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle pictured or has information about the driver or the incident is asked to call School Resource Officer J. Cuba at 804-732-4222.