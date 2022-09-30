PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — While Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, wind and rain will soon be coming to Central Virginia. The City of Petersburg is already making preparations for the remnants of the storm and wants to make sure its residents are just as prepared.
According to the City, rain and wind are forecast to move through Petersburg beginning on Friday and lasting throughout the weekend. As a result, Petersburg Emergency Services is preparing for possible flash flooding and damage that could be caused by this weather.
In preparation for the storm, the City has announced that stormwater drains are being cleared, signage and barricades are being moved to known places of flooding and all emergency equipment is fueled. City crews are on standby to work through the weekend, and Petersburg Police will be patrolling the city for any areas of concern.
In addition to these efforts, Petersburg is asking its citizens to start preparing for the storm now. Residents should be on the lookout for flooding and fallen trees. Any instances can be reported to the police non-emergency number at 804-732-4222.
The City has also released some preparedness tips that residents can start doing now before the rain comes:
- Tie down or bring inside any objects that could be blown around by wind or damaged by heavy rain such as outdoor furniture, grills, garbage cans, toys or other loose objects.
- Secure all windows in your house and all objects on your roof such as antennas or satellite dishes.
- Trim back any trees or bushes that can blow against your house and cause damage.
- Stock up on water and food.
- Charge your electronic devices.
- Check that your flashlights are working and stock up on extra batteries.
- Plan to stay in touch with relatives or neighbors in case of power loss.
- Fuel your vehicles, but during the storm stay off the roads unless there is an emergency.
- If you plan to use a generator, be sure you have proper electrical wiring and ventilation.
- Stay tuned to Petersburg’s social media, television, and the city website for updates throughout the weekend.