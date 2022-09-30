PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — While Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, wind and rain will soon be coming to Central Virginia. The City of Petersburg is already making preparations for the remnants of the storm and wants to make sure its residents are just as prepared.

According to the City, rain and wind are forecast to move through Petersburg beginning on Friday and lasting throughout the weekend. As a result, Petersburg Emergency Services is preparing for possible flash flooding and damage that could be caused by this weather.

In preparation for the storm, the City has announced that stormwater drains are being cleared, signage and barricades are being moved to known places of flooding and all emergency equipment is fueled. City crews are on standby to work through the weekend, and Petersburg Police will be patrolling the city for any areas of concern.

In addition to these efforts, Petersburg is asking its citizens to start preparing for the storm now. Residents should be on the lookout for flooding and fallen trees. Any instances can be reported to the police non-emergency number at 804-732-4222.

The City has also released some preparedness tips that residents can start doing now before the rain comes: