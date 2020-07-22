Petersburg renames park honoring Confederate general

City officials agreed to change Lee Park, which was named in honor of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, to Petersburg Legends Historical Park.

by: WRIC Newsroom

City officials agreed to change Lee Park, which was named in honor of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, to Petersburg Legends Historical Park. The new name memorializes Petersburg legends. (photos taken by 8News’ Sierra Fox)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Petersburg has renamed Lee Memorial Park, Mayor Sam Parham told 8News on Tuesday, after a recommendation from a former NFL player and Petersburg native.

City officials agreed to change Lee Park, which was named in honor of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, to Petersburg Legends Historical Park. The new name memorializes Petersburg legends.

Ricky Hunley, a former NFL player and a Petersburg native, asked Parham about changing the name and even suggested the new name.

