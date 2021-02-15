Petersburg reopening offices, resuming bus service on Tuesday

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg was heavily impacted by the weekend ice storm. The city had to cancel local transit, announce school closures, close government offices, declare a local state of emergency and more.

Thousands of customers in the area lost power due to downed power lines and fallen trees.

But with warm weather in the forecast for Tuesday, the city is starting to reopen like normal.

The Petersburg Government Offices will reopen and operate on their regular business hours on Tuesday.

The Petersburg Area Transit will begin operating on their normal schedule again. Bus routes will become available at 5 a.m.

The cold weather shelter that the city opened on Sunday evening will be closed for the evening. Anyone in need of assistance is encouraged to call 9-1-1 for an emergency and 804-732-4222 for a non-emergency.

Due to the remaining power outages, Petersburg schools will remain closed. Dominion Energy says all customers should have power restored before Wednesday.