PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg is asking residents and businesses throughout the City to conserve water immediately due to new construction at the City’s main water line from Lake Chesdin.

Contractors are working to repair a 20-inch main water line that is currently being replaced. During these repairs, the City will have to isolate the water line, which may result in some customers experiencing loss of water services or low water pressure.

Effective immediately, residents are being asked to use as little tap water as possible until further notice.

The water is safe to use and this is not a boil order.

City staff will be monitoring the levels of water storage tanks throughout the repair and will provide updates later tonight.

Residents and businesses having questions about water usage should call (804) 733-2407.