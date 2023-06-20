PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of a Petersburg neighborhood say they want people to change their dangerous driving habits.

Keith Ferguson, who lives on Grove Avenue in Petersburg, said drivers speed, run stop signs and do drag races in his neighborhood.

“As much as I would hate to have speedbumps in my own road, I think it’s the only thing that’s actually going to slow down people,” he said.

The speed limit on Grove Avenue is 30 miles per hour, but neighbors said they’ve watched drivers go up to 70 miles per hour at times.

Ferguson had two of his cars sideswiped in two separate incidents, he also saw a car get totaled.

“I think having my cars hit was something bad that happened,” he said. “It’s possible that somebody could be out in the middle of the road, and they just couldn’t stop.”

When a group of residents advocated for more stop signs to be installed on Grove Avenue — they weren’t enough to get drivers to slow down, so one resident used his camera to get city leaders’ attention. Douglas Vargo pulled out his cell phone and recorded what a typical day on the street is like, recording several cars blowing through stop signs.

In fact, while interviewing Ferguson on Tuesday, 8News captured Petersburg and Virginia State Police pulling over a driver for running a stop sign.

Neighbors said drivers, including motorcyclists, drag race on Grove Avenue often in the daytime.

“Usually, a high-performance engine of some sort with a throaty sound. I just hear them and sometimes see them flash by,” Ferguson said.

City leaders told 8News this topic has been brought up in city council meetings for months now.

Since then, they said crews installed more stop signs a few months ago. Petersburg Police and Virginia State Police are ticketing drivers, and they’re ordering cameras for school zones.

Petersburg Police didn’t respond to a request for information Tuesday.

However, neighbors want to see something a little more permanent. “When there is a lot of activity police-wise, the problem goes away for a couple weeks, but with them not out here the problem resumes pretty quickly,” Ferguson added.