Petersburg residents raise a stink over trash pile-up: ‘Its become a dumping ground’

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Trash dumped behind some Petersburg homes has caused a stink with residents.

“I just would wish that the folks who are doing this kind of stuff would get a clue and stop it,” said Petersburg resident Bob Rogers.

Rogers, who moved to Marshall Street six months ago, now contemplates if it was the right decision.

“We came here as like this is probably going to be the last place we’re going to be but since we’ve been here, there’s kind of a question mark now,” he said. “Is this a place we really want to stay for the long haul?”

Locals told 8News they have dealt with the eyesore for months.

“You have one person throwing trash out then suddenly the next-door neighbors are throwing trash out, so its become a dumping ground,” said Bo Tindall, a Petersburg resident of 40 years.

Worried that the trash could become a bigger issue, both neighbors have gone to the city for answers.

The city said the situation would be handled. But Tindall says ‘it’s been over a month now and no response whatsoever.’

“We’re on it now, we’re following up on it now,” said Rogers, who told 8News, “we’ve seen nothing, heard nothing.”

Tindall told 8News the trash has made its way onto his property.

“When I’m working as hard as I can to bring the property up, yeah it upsets you,” Tindall said. “Just not something that you want to continue working as hard as you can for somebody just to bring it down overnight.”

Rogers and Tindall hope others care for the area by cleaning after themselves. They believe this will discourage others from dumping trash in the area.

“It’s not an amount that can’t be cured right now,” Tindall said. “But if neglected, how many people will dump here?”

