PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Construction on a main water line in Petersburg has been completed, but residents are still being advised to boil their water before use for at least another day.

An announcement from the city said water pressure has been restored to all lines, and residents and businesses should soon have full water pressure. But, residents are being told they should still boil all water before use for at least another 24 hours.

Water samples have reportedly been sent to the lab for testing, and the city will announce the end of the water boil advisory.

Residents who see discolored tap water are advised to run the faucet until it has cleared.

Residents and businesses with questions about water usage should call 804-733-2407.