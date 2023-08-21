PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg City School Board has recently decided to rescind its collective bargaining resolution with the Petersburg Education Association — a union of teachers and school support professionals.

The school board said it repealed the collective bargaining agreement with the Petersburg Education Association that was set to occur June 22.

During the board’s meeting on Aug. 16, it received public comment from members of the union, and agreed to rescind their original collective bargaining agreement. The board said it wanted to work more closely with the union to “come to better terms regarding the needs of members.”

“The decision to rescind the original collective bargaining agreement stems from ongoing feedback and criticism from PEA leadership and members who strongly advocated for additional considerations,” the board said.

In the coming weeks, Petersburg City Public Schools and the Petersburg Education Association will negotiate a new agreement.