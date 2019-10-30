PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) Petersburg City Public Schools says one area preschool will be closed Thursday, citing a strong odor as the reason.

Westview Early Childhood Education Center families and staff members are receiving this information Wednesday:

Westview Early Childhood Education Center will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 31, so that we can work to get rid of the strong odor that is affecting some parts of the building. Maintaining a safe learning environment is a priority, and we are working with professionals to evaluate Westview to locate the source of the odor. Westview teachers and staff members will report to work tomorrow at Petersburg High School and will receive an email about when and how to report. -Petersburg City Public Schools

Westview Early Childhood Education Center students were dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday due to the odor throughout parts of the building.

