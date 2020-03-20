1  of  2
Petersburg Schools announce new meal distribution locations

by: WRIC Newsroom

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools announced their plans to expand meal opportunities for students impacted by the COVID-19 response.

The news comes two days after the school district reduced grab-and-go locations throughout Petersburg from six locations to three on March 18.

Meals will now be provided on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the school district says, based on the following schedule:

  • Monday – Breakfast, Lunch for Monday and Tuesday
  • Wednesday – Breakfast, Lunch for Wednesday and Thursday
  • Friday – Breakfast, Lunch for Friday

“We will continue to provide meals at Cool Spring, Lakemont, and Pleasants Lane from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.,” the school district said. Mobile meal distributions can also be found at the following locations and times:

Lakemont Zone

  • Sunset – 9:15 – 9:25 a.m.
  • Spring Garden – 9:30 – 9:40 a.m.
  • Fords – 9:45 – 9:55 a.m.
  • Shady Grove – 10 – 10:10 a.m.
  • Pin Oaks – 9:15 – 9:25 a.m.
  • Croatan – 9:30 – 9:40 a.m.

Pleasants Lane

  • Pecan Acres – 9:15 – 9:25 a.m.
  • Jefferson South of the James – 9:35 – 9:45 a.m.
  • Henry William’s – 9:55 – 10:05 a.m.
  • Summit Point – 10:15 – 10:25 a.m.

Walnut Hill

  • Oakhurst – 9:15 – 9:25 a.m.
  • Jesse Lee – 9:35 – 9:45 a.m.

Cool Spring

  • Tanglewood – 9:15 – 9:25 a.m.
  • Old Virginia Ave Elementary School – 9:35 – 9:45 a.m.
  • Lieutenant Run – 9:55 – 10:05 a.m.
  • Ivy Gate – 10:15 – 10:25 a.m.

“All mobile locations will be at the entrance to the subdivision and/or apartment complex. Please make sure your child is present with you when picking up meals from the designated sites. The meals will include breakfast and lunch items.

Petersburg City Public Schools

