Petersburg schools approve FY 2022 budget, including raise for teachers, staff

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg City Public Schools Board approved the Fiscal year 2022 budget during Wednesday night’s meeting.

The final budget includes a 5% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all employees, and a 1.5% step increase.

During the board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin recognized teachers and students in the district who are high achievers. She even formally recognized Ms. Courtnee Austin who was named Teacher of the Year for the division earlier this month.

“It is such a joy to be able to recognize what great work our staff has done and the achievements of our students,” said Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin. “Our school division is filled with high achievers at all student grade levels and throughout our staff,” Dr. Pitre-Martin said.