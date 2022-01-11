Petersburg schools hosting COVID-19 booster clinic for employees today

The Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools announced it is working with the Virginia Department of Health and Central Virginia Health Services to host a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for its employees today.

The clinic is taking place from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 11, at Petersburg High School located on  3101 Johnson Road.

“We remain in a pandemic. Fortunately, we’re still able to open our schools for in-person
instruction,” said Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, the division’s superintendent. “Keeping our schools
open will have quite a bit to do with using the tools available to us, and that includes vaccines.
The vaccines aren’t perfect, but the science says they’re effective.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories