Petersburg schools hosting COVID-19 booster clinic for employees today

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools announced it is working with the Virginia Department of Health and Central Virginia Health Services to host a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for its employees today.

The clinic is taking place from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 11, at Petersburg High School located on 3101 Johnson Road.

“We remain in a pandemic. Fortunately, we’re still able to open our schools for in-person

instruction,” said Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, the division’s superintendent. “Keeping our schools

open will have quite a bit to do with using the tools available to us, and that includes vaccines.

The vaccines aren’t perfect, but the science says they’re effective.”