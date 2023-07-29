PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools and the Pleasants Lane Administration are hosting a school beautification day at Pleasants Lane Elementary School Monday.

According to Petersburg City Schools, volunteers will be painting, organizing, cleaning and planting at the school, volunteers will also be fed.

The school beautification day it taking place on Monday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pleasants Lane Elementary, which is located at 100 Pleasants Lane in Petersburg. Anyone interested in volunteering should call 804-861-2520 ahead of time.