Petersburg Schools launch new COVID-19 dashboard that refreshes every 5 minutes

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools has a new COVID-19 data dashboard that tracks confirmed infections from staff and students.

The new dashboard shows the total number of confirmed cases at each school in real-time. The new dashboard can be found here.

“We launched this new dashboard to make it easier and more convenient for our community to track cases of COVID-19 within our buildings,” said Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, Superintendent of Petersburg City Public Schools. “Folks will be able to check anytime of the day for the COVID confirmed cases at our schools.”

As of Sept. 17, there are 14 reported COVID-19 cases among Petersburg students. Four staff members have also tested positive.

If you are a Petersburg Schools parent and have questions about COVID-19 at your child’s school or contact tracing, contact your child’s principal for help.