PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS) has announced the launch of its redesigned district website, in addition to new Petersburg school websites.

The school system said, “the websites feature a cleaner, modern design that is easy to navigate and use on all devices, including tablets and smartphones.”

Petersburg Schools further added the following list of improved features:

Drone footage of all schools and the PCPS Administration Building

A new live feed marquee to highlight important updates

A searchable directory of staff

A calendar of events

A newsroom with press releases and articles about PCPS programs and initiatives

A election for families with information on academic programs, extracurricular activities, and helpful links

Access to a downloadable interactive app to stay up-to-date on the go

The new website and school sites are now live and can be accessed here.