Petersburg schools offering full in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg City Public Schools announced they would have full in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year at a School Board meeting on Wednesday night.

Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, Superintendent of PCPS, said the district would follow CDC and Virginia Department of Health guidelines for reopening in the fall.

“We hope that we can have all of our students back in person for the new school year because we know that overall our students achieve more when they are in the school buildings,” Pitre-Martin said.

In addition, the district said students will also be offered limited virtual learning opportunities. PCPS said S.B. 1303 states school divisions can offer some form of virtual learning while offering in-person instruction, however, it is not required.

Parents in Petersburg can apply for the Virtual Virginia program which is run through the Virginia Department of Education. PCPS said these courses are taught by Virginia-certified teachers.