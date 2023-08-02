PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — All Petersburg City Public Schools students will have to use clear backpacks during the upcoming school year after the School Board passed a new policy during its Wednesday meeting.

Under the new policy, students are allowed to have one backpack made of clear material, which the district will provide clear backpacks to students. They can also have an additional small bag that can go inside the backpack.

Students’ lunch boxes do not have to be clear, but are subject to be searched by school staff “under the reasonable suspicion standard.”

Exceptions under the policy include medically necessary equipment, as well as athletic bags and instrument cases that are properly stored in lockers or classrooms.

Petersburg is not the first school division in Central Virginia to mandate clear backpacks. Hopewell Schools approved a similar policy in March.