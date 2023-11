PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Public Schools has announced it will use an app that allows parents to track their child’s school bus before it arrives.

According to the school system, the ‘WheresTheBus‘ app allows parents to pinpoint where the bus is and when it will reach their child’s stop.

The app is available on Apple and Android devices and features GPS tracking within a 5-mile radius, as well as in-app notifications.