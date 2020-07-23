Petersburg schools will go virtual, superintendent recommends reevaluation after first 9 weeks

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — Petersburg students will head back to school this fall under a fully virtual platform: “Petersburg Virtual Academy.” The decision was unanimously voted on by the school board. School starts Sept. 8.

The decision comes after Petersburg school officials presented three reopening strategies to consider Wednesday night. Options did not include a full five-day in-person return.

Options considered by school board members included five days of instruction, with one day for “student support,” an opportunity for more one-on-one instruction online. Two of the three reopening options include two days of in-person learning and three days of learning online, with a fully virtual option for parents to choose.

‘Plan A’ separates in-person instruction into two groups:

Group A’ and ‘Group B’–Group A would learn in-person Monday and Tuesday, and learn online the remainder of the week, with Wednesday reserved as a ‘student support day.’

Group B would learn in-person Thursday and Friday, and learn online Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; the ‘student support day.’



Wednesday would be reserved for ‘deep cleaning’ of schools according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though Superintendent Maria Pitre-Martin said schools are disinfected daily.

A fully virtual learning option was included in ‘Plan A,’ for parents who choose to enroll their students, known as “Petersburg Virtual Academy.”

‘Plan B’ also separates in-person instruction into two groups, but in-person instruction would occur on different days than ‘Plan A’

Group A would learn in-person Monday and Tuesday, and learn online the remainder of the week; with Friday reserved for the ‘student support day.’

Group B would learn in-person Wednesday and Thursday, and learn online Monday, Tuesday and Friday; which is reserved for ‘student support day.

Friday would be a ‘deep cleaning’ day.

A fully virtual option for parents to choose was also available.

‘Plan C’ was a fully virtual learning plan, with Fridays reserved for ‘student support day.’

Pitre-Martin said the school’s opening strategy may be “re-evaluated” at the end of the first nine weeks of schooling and can be changed by a school board vote.

In her presentation, Pitre-Martin’s said the majority of respondents to the district’s reopening ‘survey’ preferred a fully virtual return to class – 51.2 percent of respondents.

The expected return date for Petersburg students is September 8.

