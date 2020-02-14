1  of  6
Petersburg shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

Few details have been released at this time, but police said the shooting occurred on the 700 block of St. John Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 861-1212.

