RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is currently a heavy police presence investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Petersburg. Residents are being asked to avoid this area.
The Petersburg Bureau of Police reported a response to the Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes — located in the 1000 block of South Crater Road — around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Police confirmed that they were investigating a shooting but no further information was made available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Petersburg Police.
This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.