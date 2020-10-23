Petersburg staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Petersburg City Public Schools

Petersburg City Public Schools

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS) announced Friday that an employee at Cool Spring Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said the employee was only at the school on the day of contact, October 16.

The school district is working with the Petersburg Health Department and Crater Health District to inform the necessary individuals in effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

PCPS said on their Facebook page, letters and phone calls are going out today to the appropriate staff members.

The district does not offer in-person instruction for students and is operating under the Petersburg Virtual Academy.

Coronavirus Updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events