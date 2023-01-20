PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A student was rushed to the hospital this week after several fights broke out inside Petersburg High School.

Multiple Central Virginia school divisions are addressing safety concerns as students have started fights and brought weapons onto school grounds.

Students will see extra police officers at the high school today after the fights. One student is now facing an assault charge.

The fights caused the middle and high schools to be put under a controlled movement as police investigated Wednesday.

FILE – Petersburg High School (Photo: 8News)

The school said they’re looking at security footage and that disciplinary action will be taken for those involved in the fights.

This comes as Richmond and Henrico school districts are looking at security policies after fights broke out in some schools.

At least six weapons have been brought to a Richmond, Chesterfield or Henrico school between September and November.

The Petersburg High student involved in the fight is expected to be okay.

The Petersburg superintendent said the district will review the ways it can improve safety and security.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the incident is told to call the superintendent’s office at 804-862-7036.