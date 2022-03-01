PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police have arrested a man in connection to the deadly shooting Monday on Ferndale Avenue.

On February 28, around 12:15 p.m., police and EMS were called to the 2200 block of Ferndale Avenue for a person shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 32-year-old Brian Wade, Jr., suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Wade was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police found 18-year-old Ronald Parker, Jr., at the scene and took him into custody without incident. He is being charged with 2nd degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to police.

Parker is being held pending his appearance in court.