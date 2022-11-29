PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Nothing sets the mood for the holidays quite like music. The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra has announced it will be presenting a holiday concert called “Home for the Holidays” this Sunday.

The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestra Naima Burrs, will perform Handel’s Messiah and other popular holiday tunes with the One Voice Chorus on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. Tickets for the concert, which will be held in-person this year at the Petersburg High School Auditorium located at 3101 Johnson Road, cost $23 for adults, $18 for seniors ages 62 and older and $6.50 for kids under the age of 18.

Additionally, four soloists — Lisa Edwards-Burrs (soprano), Bekah Hughes-Davis (mezzo-soprano), Patrick D. McCoy (tenor) and Robert Phanord (bass) — are each set to perform their pieces at the concert, according to a statement from the Orchestra.

“The Petersburg Symphony is grateful to this opportunity to bring music to our schools this holiday season,” Brian C. Little Sr., the Orchestra’s executive director, said. “We encourage students, families, and everyone to come out and see 100 performers singing and performing Handel’s Messiah. I look forward to seeing you there.”

For more information about the concert or to learn more about the Petersburg Symphony Orchestra, visit here.