Petersburg teachers raise thousands for elementary students’ gifts

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Some teachers in Petersburg have turned into Santa’s helpers to make Christmas extra special for their students.

On Friday, teachers at Lakemont Elementary took part in the season of giving after learning some of their students weren’t going to have any gifts underneath the tree. They said they couldn’t let them down.

Special education teacher Dennita Miskimen used social media to raise more than $5,000 to help with clothes, food and toys for the children. Donations poured in from across the country.

With the help of two other teachers, Taylor Martin and Ebony Patterson, Miskimen wrapped 350 gifts for 32 students.

“I know of a little girl whose family is struggling badly this year. They’re just trying to put their lives back together and she touched my heart so much,” Miskimen explained. “I was just so sad to hear she wasn’t going to have a Christmas so my colleague knew of a little boy who wasn’t going to have a Christmas so we decided to do something about it.”

The presents will be delivered to the students’ families Monday, just in time for Christmas.

LATEST HEADLINES: