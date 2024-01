PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg has announced it will host a celebration to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The event — held one day before the civil rights activist’s birthday — will be hosted at the Petersburg Public Library on Sunday, Jan. 14, with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. and the event beginning at 3 p.m.

The library is located at 201 W. Washington Street.

A spokesperson for the City said the event is free, but donating a canned good is encouraged.