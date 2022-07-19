PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — As temperatures rise this week, Petersburg is opening the Petersburg Transit Station as the city’s “Comfort Station” — a place to cool down and get out of the heat.

The station, located at 100 West Washington Street, will be open to the public from Wednesday, July 20, through Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The station can be entered through the entrance on Union Street or through the bus boarding side.

The station will provide air conditioning and water for residents. Food and pets, with the exception of service animals, are not allowed in the station.

Along with this comfort station, the city of Petersburg is offering some general tips on staying safe during extreme heat, including drinking 2-4 glasses of water or cool fluid every hour, spending at least two hours a day in air conditioning, planning any outdoor activities for early in the morning or later in the evening, wearing light clothing, and taking breaks during physical activity.

The City of Petersburg is also asking residents to look out for one another and to check in on vulnerable people like senior citizens. Anyone with a heat-related emergency should call 911.