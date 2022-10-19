PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg City Council has unanimously chosen a developer for the city’s casino project — a project that has yet to be approved.

In June Petersburg’s mayor said that he wanted to have a developer picked before a possible referendum in 2023, and now he’s done that. The decision comes just a day after the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission released a study showing casinos in Richmond and Petersburg could coexist.

The city council unanimously voted for The Cordish Companies as the city’s development partner.

The Cordish Companies’ chief operating officer said the casino would be a world-class entertainment destination and mixed-use project with gaming that would generate millions of dollars in tax revenues.

Even though the study shows casinos could survive in both cities at the same time, Senator Joe Morrissey (D-Petersburg) said moving forward with both would result in a smaller project and fewer jobs for Petersburg.

Meanwhile, Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association president Charles Willis argued Richmond would be a better destination for a casino and higher dollar deal for the state.

The study also predicted a Petersburg casino would cause historic horse racing revenue to drop by $46 million.

Sen. Morrissey plans to introduce legislation next year that would allow Petersburg to put a referendum on the ballot for the voters to decide on a casino.