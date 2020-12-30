Petersburg using CARES Act funding to give residents relief on late water bills

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg residents who have unpaid utility bills due to the pandemic may be eligible for financial relief.
This includes residents who have fallen behind on water and wastewater bill payments due to economic hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said customers who have bills that are 30-60 days late dating between March 1, 2020 – December 30, 2020, are eligible for financial relief.
Eligibility requirements include:
• Those who have faced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic
• City of Petersburg resident with residential utility account
• Past due water and/or wastewater balance that began March 1, 2020 through December 30, 2020
• Minimum of $20 and a maximum $1,500 past due bill
• Must verify that you accept funding
This funding is designed to be a one‐time opportunity, with only one payment per household (for residential) and one application per person.
Applications are available online and can also be submitted by mail or dropped off at the City of Petersburg Billing & Collections drop box at 144 N. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA 23803.
Applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 8. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis while funds last. Customers are encouraged to apply as early as possible.
For questions, call 804-733-2349.
