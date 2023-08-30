PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The delivery of utility bills to Petersburg residents has been delayed due to a printer technical error.

According to the City of Petersburg, bills are scheduled to be mailed Thursday, Aug. 31.

The due date for the utility payment has been extended from Sept. 5 to Sept. 19.

Residents can view and pay their bills online at the City of Petersburg’s website, which is available between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m., said a spokesperson for the city.

Anyone with questions about payments can email CityCollector@petersburg-va.org or call 804-733-2346.

For help with online payments, residents can email treasurer@petersburg-va.orh or call 804-733-232.